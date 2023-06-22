Sakaja Explains Why He Broke Into Tears In Front Of President Ruto 

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has opened up on why he wept in public during the launch of the feeding programme at Roysambu Primary School.

Speaking on Wednesday during an interview with Citizen TV’s JKLive, Sakaja said he broke into tears after he remembered the struggles of children who go to school while hungry.

“The reason why I broke down, I was just remembering the resistance to this program. I have been going to schools and the kids would run to me and you could see how they are reacting to food.

“It’s embarrassing. When you tell them there are plans for lunch they get excited,” he explained.

The Nairobi Governor went on to say that some children are not concentrating in school due to lack of food.

“When children are told to go for lunch some of them don’t come back to school. The next day even if they come to school and have nothing in their stomachs they have nothing in their minds. That’s why we have committed money for the project,” he added.

Sakaja showed his emotional side on Tuesday while delivering his speech during the launch of the Nairobi School Feeding Programme at Roysambu Primary School. He wiped away tears while trying to find the right words to express his emotions.

President William Ruto reassured the Nairobi governor of the government’s commitment to ending hunger in the country, expressing solidarity with Sakaja’s sentiments.

“I feel you my friend Governor Arthur Sakaja, and I assure you that this programme will succeed. We are dedicated to ensuring that our children are treated with dignity.

“I made a commitment in my manifesto that we will deliver the school feeding programme. As Governor Sakaja has done, I implore all governors to have feeding programmes in our schools,” Ruto assured.

