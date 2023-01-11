Sakaja Explains Why He is Working With Azimio MCAs

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Has defended his association with the Azimio elected MCAs.

Speaking during an interview with Inooro the County boss said that he consulted with President William Ruto and his deputy before naming his County Chief Executives and the Chief Officers.

“We didn’t do well in the presidential votes in Nairobi, the Azimio did well. They defeated us in the Senate seat, we were defeated in the Woman Representative election, and we got only 4 MPS from the entire 17 seats…in MCA seats, where there are issues, out of the 85 wards, we got 35 as UDA, so we are the Minority in the Assembly,” Governor Sakaja said.

He stated that he consulted with the UDA party leadership on key appointments because Azimio was the majority side in the Nairobi County Assembly.

“I asked the President, what are we going to do. Because if I decide to appoint all the ten CECs from the UDA party, it won’t go through and you will start hearing about the impeachment issues. The president heard and asked me to go and consult with the Azimio leader Raila Odinga and other leaders as well…I also consulted with the Deputy President as well.” He added.

The Governor continued by saying that he will continue to work with all of the communities present in the diverse Nairobi County without making any distinctions in his appointments.

This comes after some United Democratic Alliance (UDA) MCAs in the Nairobi County Assembly expressed their displeasure with the governor’s appointments, which they claimed heavily favored the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

Also Read: ‘There’s No Governor I Can’t Tell What To Do,’ DP Gachagua Breaks Silence Over Dispute With Sakaja