Sakaja Makes U-Turn On Nairobi Clubs and Bars

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has directed the county’s enforcement officers to stop night operations in night clubs and bars.

The city boss warned that his administration will strictly enforce the law regarding the operations of night clubs and bars.

“What good does it do to raid clubs, arrest the DJ, confiscate his equipment and send clients scampering? This is not the goal. The goal is to ensure that the proprietors follow the law,” said the Governor.

This is a sigh of relief to bar and night club owners who for the past few months were on the receiving end as the county enforcers popularly referred to as “Kanjo” were tirelessly on their radar so as to conform to the laid-out laws in regards to the operation of such businesses.

Sakaja further stated that night clubs and bars operating in the Central Business District and specified locations near residential areas will be issued with permits.

This comes after city hall cancelled all the operating licenses of clubs and night clubs which were in residential areas.

A number of individuals had raised concern about the noisy clubs that were giving them sleepless nights and even their children could noy study because of the loud music being played in those entertainment joints.

The night club owners and liquor traders had earlier on appealed to the Governor and the President to intervene and at least come up with a better solution which would not render other thousands of people jobless as their businesses is their only bread.

The Nairobi boss further stated that the county enforcement team should arrest offenders in an orderly manner with respect to everybody’s rights.

“Enforcement officers should access an offending premise, measure the decibels and collect all the evidence they need, issue an enforcement notice and leave, then return the next day during the day to take the action they need to,” he added

