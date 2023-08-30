Sakaja Is Making Way For Me To Be Governor in 2027 -Babu Owino

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino has revealed that he will be contesting for the Nairobi Gubernatorial position come 2027.

Babu who is now serving his second term as a Member of Parliament expressed his confidence in defeating Sakaja if they contend for the seat in the next general elections.

“Definitely. That I can tell you, 101 percent. He (Sakaja) is a placeholder…Sakaja has been put there to clean the way for me,” Babu said during an interview on YouTube early this week.

Babu who was being interviewed further revealed that he has a better record compared to other leaders serving in different capacities right from the Members of County Assemblies to Governor’s.

“Tell me, if you look at the current MCAs, senators, and even governors, do you see anyone better than me?” Babu Owino posed.

Right from his childhood, the Parliamentarian says that he knew his future is bound to be in politics.

“I have always known that I have always been a leader way from the time I was in primary school. I definitely knew that after campus I would get into politics,” he added.

Babu was recently acquitted from DJ Evolve’s shooting case which has been ongoing for quite some time. Babu easily managed to enter the political arena courtesy of him being a student leader in the University of Nairobi which largely propelled his name nationally.

He has managed to endure himself to the youth who enjoy his style of politics.

Babu has also been deemed as a possible successor of Raila Odinga in the Luo Nyanza politics which has elicited mixed reactions as to who is fit for that position that has been in the hands of Raila for almost three decades.

It is a wait and see as to wether Babu Owino will be the next Nairobi Governor.