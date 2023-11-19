Connect with us

Sakaja On The Spot As Nairobi County Officials Make Over 46 Foreign Trips in a Month

By

Published

Sakaj oath 3

Sakaja

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is under fire over the rate at which county officials are making foreign trips. 

Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai in a statement via X has exposed officials who have made over 46 trips in a month. 

According to the document shared by the ODM MCA, the officials travel in groups of five or six. 

The officials made 26 trips to Dubai followed by Canada with eleven trips, and Turkey with six trips. 

Other countries visited by the county officials include: France, Singapore, UAE and Uganda.

“A category of employees in Nairobi City County is never in the country. They change clothes at the airport. Some even arrive from Canada today and then takes another flight to the same Canada tomorrow. They are changing clothes at the airports,” Alai stated.

20231119 071250

The ODM MCA called on the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to intervene and probe the matter. 

Alai further expressed his disappointment on the numerous foreign trips at a time when Nairobi County was operating on overdrafts from banks.

‘The county has been borrowing Ksh 1.2 billion monthly from Cooperative Bank. The overdraft facility attracts a minimum of Ksh 50 million per month,” he added.

“The looters of Nairobi City County say they have the blessings of the President. Suppliers can’t be paid and Ward Development can’t happen.”

This comes days after the Controller Of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o listed Nairobi among counties  that are overspending on foreign trips.

Also Read: Ruto  Breaks Silence On Raila’s G To G Oil Deal Dossier

