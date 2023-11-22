Connect with us

News

Sakaja Takes Action After Meeting Viral Boy Whose Groundnuts Were Spilled by Kanjo Officers

By

Published

20231122 200356

Nairobi City Governor Johnson Sakaja on Wednesday afternoon met with Ndagire Renova, the young trader whose stock of groundnut was destroyed by county askaris. 

Sakaja in a statement disclosed that the 14-year-old minor from Burundi who was found selling peanuts in Nairobi CBD contravened of the County’s street hawking guidelines. 

The Nairobi Governor noted that it was not the first time Renova  was caught up in such an incident, the latter had a similar case at Afya Centre and outside City Market. 

“Unfortunately, when Ndagire was caught and the enforcement officer impounded his goods, the minor struggled for the bucket spilling its contents on to the ground after the handle broke; Something he has been reported to having previously done at Afya Centre and outside City Market.

“A number of hawkers employ this tactic which naturally attracts sympathy and public outrage and prevents their further arrest.” 

WhatsApp Image 2023 11 22 at 5.21.26 PM 1700670809

Following the meeting with the Governor Sakaja engaged the Ambassador of Burundi to Kenya Ms Ntahonkuriye Emmernece to ensure the 14-year-old is supported in his best interests to resume school and secure a future. 

“The County will further engage with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to address the issue of child trafficking and immigration where there has been an influx of illegal hawkers and beggars from neighboring countries flooding Nairobi,” the statement added.

Principal Secretary in the State Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Susan Auma Mang’eni ealier asked  Sakaja to work on modalities of ensuring hawkers have room to do their business following the incident.

She noted that the SMEs are key to the development of the country adding that they have a big role to play in the economy. 

“Respected County Government of Nairobi led by Governor Sakaja Johnson, I earnestly urge for the formalization and integration of micro and small enterprises, coupled with the establishment of secure operational environments,” she stated. 

hawker 1700642599

Also Read: Sakaja On The Spot As Nairobi County Officials Make Over 46 Foreign Trips in a Month

