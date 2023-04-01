Samburu Governor and Leaders Narrowly Escape Bandit Attack

Samburu Governor Jonathan Lati Lelelit and other leaders narrowly escaped death on Saturday, April 1st, after suspected bandits attacked their security meeting in Nolkera, Samburu West.

The attack, led by more than eight armed bandits, prompted the intervention of officers from the General Service Unit (GSU) and local National Police Reservists (NPR).

The leaders, including Governor Lelelit, Senator Steve Lelegwe, Woman Representative Pauline Lenguris, and Education Chief Administrative Secretary Elly Loldepe, were in the area to reopen Pura Primary School, which had been closed due to bandit attacks. The attackers surrounded the leaders and locals, opened fire, and took cover.

The GSU officers and reservists repulsed the attackers after an hour-long fight. The region has been experiencing an increase in bandit attacks, with security troops intensifying operations against the criminals.

Military troops are still patrolling the vast Loibor-nkare, Longewan, and Pura areas to prevent bandit attacks. The bandits are reportedly employing guerilla tactics to counter military offensives, making it difficult for troops to trace them.

Governor Lelelit called on the national government to provide more National Police Reservists to help in the fight against banditry in Samburu. He also stated that the highly hyped security operation was not yielding any fruits, and there was no security operation taking place in Samburu.

Samburu County Commissioner Henry Wafula called on the public to avoid traveling to or visiting parts of the country classified as disturbed and dangerous.