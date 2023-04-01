Connect with us

News

Second Lady Dorcas Gachagua: LGBTQ Agenda Has No Place In Kenya

By

Published

dorcas rigathi2

Second Lady of Kenya, Dorcas Gachagua, has made controversial comments regarding the LGBTQ+ agenda in the country.

Speaking at an event in Kajiado County, Gachagua said that there is no room to entertain the LGBTQ+ agenda in Kenya, as it does not add any value to society. She argued that the country is currently dealing with more pressing economic issues such as poverty.

Gachagua went on to say that African culture dictates that the basic family set-up should comprise of a man, woman, and children. Anything else is completely unacceptable as far as Africans are concerned.

She called on Western nations to respect African culture instead of allegedly forcing the LGBTQ+ agenda on Africans.

The second lady’s comments have sparked widespread debate, with many people expressing their disagreement with her views.

The LGBTQ+ community has been quick to condemn her remarks, saying that they are discriminatory and contribute to the stigmatization and marginalization of LGBTQ+ individuals in Kenya.

It is important to note that discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals is not only morally wrong but also illegal in Kenya. The Kenyan Constitution prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, and LGBTQ+ individuals are entitled to the same rights and protections as everyone else.

While it is understandable that poverty and other economic issues are a priority for the Kenyan government, it is equally important to address discrimination and ensure that all individuals are treated with dignity and respect regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. LGBTQ+ rights are human rights, and denying them is a violation of fundamental freedoms.

 

