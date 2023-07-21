Connect with us

News

Section of Ngong Road to Temporarily Close for Footbridge Construction

By

Published

ngong
ngong

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has announced a temporary closure of a section of Ngong Road on Sunday, July 23, 2023, to facilitate the construction of a steel deck footbridge at the Kenyatta National Hospital stage. The closure is scheduled to last from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

KURA’s Director General, Silas Kinoti, issued a notice informing the public about the upcoming closure and the need for the temporary disruption of traffic.

The construction of the steel deck footbridge is a crucial part of the footbridge project currently underway at the Kenyatta National Hospital stage.

During the closure, motorists heading to the Nairobi CBD will be diverted to Valley Road, while those heading to Mombasa Road will be redirected to Mbagathi Way.

KURA advises all motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution and adhere to traffic signs and diversions guided by traffic marshals on site.

The primary goal of the footbridge construction is to enhance pedestrian safety and urban mobility in the area. The project aims to provide a safer and more efficient crossing for pedestrians, allowing them to navigate the busy road more securely.

KURA acknowledges the inconvenience caused by the temporary closure but requests the public’s patience and cooperation during this crucial construction phase.

The authority assures that the project’s completion will bring significant benefits to both pedestrians and motorists alike.

