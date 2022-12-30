See What Kawira Mwangaza Did After Surviving Impeachment Motion

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza was reduced to tears on Friday December 30 after surviving an impeachment motion that had been tabled in the Senate.

Mwangaza who was in the Senate Chamber could be seen wiping her tears as Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale read out the verdict.

Kawira had been impeached on December 14 by Meru MCAs.

The Meru ward reps accused the first time governor of gross misconduct and abuse of office, all broken down to five charges.

The MCAs accused her of committing at least one constitutional violation on each of the 64 days she has been in power.

She however pleaded not guilty while appearing before the Senate Committee that was tasked with probing her allegations.

The Boni Khalwale-led committee on Friday relived the former Women Rep after ruling that the allegations were not substantiated.

“The committee having investigated the matter in accordance with its mandate under section 33(4) of the County Governments Act and standing order 80(2) of the Senate Standing Orders reports to the Senate that it finds that the five Charges against the Governor of Meru County have not been substantiated,” reads the committee report.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi then said that the house will not go into the voting process as the committee did not find substantial allegations on the Governor.

“Honourable senators, the committee has found allegations against the governor not substantiated. According to standing laws, if the special committee recommends that allegations have not been substantiated, further proceedings shall not be taken in respect of those allegations,” the speaker ruled.

“As far as the matter of impeachment of Governor Kawira Mwangaza, that matter is now put to rest,” he added.

