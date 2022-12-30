Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

See What Kawira Mwangaza Did After Surviving Impeachment Motion

By

Published

20221230 183649

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza was reduced to tears on Friday December 30 after surviving an impeachment motion that had been tabled in the Senate.

Mwangaza who was in the Senate Chamber could be seen wiping her tears as Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale read out the verdict.

Kawira had been impeached on December 14 by Meru MCAs.

The Meru ward reps accused the first time governor of gross misconduct and abuse of office, all broken down to five charges.

The MCAs accused her of committing at least one constitutional violation on each of the 64 days she has been in power.

She however pleaded not guilty while appearing before the Senate Committee that was tasked with probing her allegations. 

The Boni Khalwale-led committee on Friday relived the former Women Rep after ruling that the allegations were not substantiated. 

“The committee having investigated the matter in accordance with its mandate under section 33(4) of the County Governments Act and standing order 80(2) of the Senate Standing Orders reports to the Senate that it finds that the five Charges against the Governor of Meru County have not been substantiated,” reads the committee report. 

20221230 183734

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi then said that the house will not go into the voting process as the committee did not find substantial allegations on the Governor. 

“Honourable senators, the committee has found allegations against the governor not substantiated. According to standing laws, if the special committee recommends that allegations have not been substantiated, further proceedings shall not be taken in respect of those allegations,” the speaker ruled.

“As far as the matter of impeachment of Governor Kawira Mwangaza, that matter is now put to rest,” he added. 

Also Read: Why Samson Cherargei Was Kicked Out of the Senate on Friday 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019