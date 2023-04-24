Senate Summons Interior, Lands, and Mining CSs for Questioning

On Wednesday, April 26, three Cabinet Secretaries in Kenya are scheduled to appear before the Senate to address questions from lawmakers.

The ministers include Kithure Kindiki, who serves as the Interior Cabinet Secretary, Zachariah Njeru, the Cabinet Secretary for Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development, and Salim Mvurya, the Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs.

The Senate summoned the officials under the Standing Order 51A (5).

The Senate’s questioning will commence at 9.30 am. Senator Lelegwe Ltumbesi of Samburu County will direct questions to CS Kindiki about the security status in Samburu West Constituency. Ltumbesi seeks to understand the measures that the government has put in place to enhance security in Samburu County, including the deployment of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

CS Njeru, on the other hand, will address the disparities in compensation figures between the residents of Nuno Modogashe and Isiolo, who are affected by the Africa Gateway Project.

Senator Fatuma Dullo of Isiolo County posed this question, requesting that the Cabinet Secretary elaborate on the criteria used to determine the compensation figures. In addition, CS Njeru will also outline the measures put in place by the government to ensure equitable compensation for affected residents in both areas.

Senator Veronica Maina will direct questions to CS Mvurya on the initiatives put in place by the ministry to explore offshore gas and oil, and the state of infrastructure to facilitate the exploration of ocean renewable energy.

Additionally, Mvurya will respond to Senator Dullo’s question about the rationale behind the government’s moratorium on issuing mineral mining rights.

Mvurya will elaborate on the government’s investment in infrastructure to explore and benefit from aquatic products, marine, aquaculture and blue biotechnology.

Furthermore, Mvurya will provide details on the number of Kenyan-owned fish vessels operating in the Exclusive Economic Zone and the measures put in place to promote the participation of local fishermen in the Marine Exclusive Economic Zone.

The three Cabinet Secretaries will also be expected to respond to any additional questions from other lawmakers during the session. It is crucial for the government to provide transparency and accountability in their policies and programs to promote public trust and confidence.

The Senate’s questioning of the Cabinet Secretaries will provide an opportunity for the public to receive adequate and relevant information on the government’s actions and plans.