Senator Boni Khalwale Over The Moon As Daughter Excells In KCSE

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale is among parents celebrating their children’s performances in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

In a statement via X on Monday, January 8, Khalwlae revealed that his daughter Gift Khalwale, who was a student at St Brigids Kiminini Girls’ High School, scored a mean grade of B+.

“Congratulations, Gift Atubukha Khalwale! I want to thank my family, the entire St Brigids High School-Kiminini fraternity, and above all, God for supporting my little Tubu to this milestone,” Khalwale wrote.

Gift scored a B Plain in English, a B Plain in Kiswahili, a B minus in Mathematics, and a B Plain in Biology.

In Physics, she scored a C plain, Chemistry B+ (plus), History and Government A plain, and CRE A- (minus).

A total of 899,453 candidates sat the 2023 KCSE examination, 450,554 were male, while 448,899 were female, representing 50.09 percent and 49.9 percent.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu while releasing the results indicated that 1,216 candidates got straight As in 2023, 7,254 got A- (minus), 18,078 attained B+ (plus), 36,728 got B (plain) and 78,343 got C+ (plus).

92,612 got C (plain), 107,471 C- (minus), 125,006 D+ (plus), 155,276 D (plain), 165,861 D- (minus) and 48,174 candidates got E.

The number of candidates who attained the minimum university entry qualification (Grade C+ and above) was 201,133 (22.27%) in the year 2023 KCSE Examination compared to 173,345 (19.62%) in the year 2022.

This is a result of the application of a new grading system that reduced the number of compulsory subjects required to compute the mean grade.

