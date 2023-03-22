Senator Ledama Names Politician Behind Kisumu UDA Office Attack

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has sensationally claimed that United Democratic Alliance (UDA) secretary general Cleophas Malala is behind the torching of the party’s Kisumu office.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday March 21, Ledama alleged that Malala used his script writing experience to orchestrate the attack and blame it on Azimio supporters.

“I know former senator Malala very well. You know this guy can write for you a play, and that play will win the academy awards. I am sure this man paid those goons to go and destroy his office. That one, I am 100% sure about that,” Olekina said.

The ODM Senator’s remarks came moments after a section of UDA MPs led by Leader of the Majority in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah stated that the ODM party should be accountable for the damages of the Kisumu UDA office.

“The office of the Registrar of Political Parties must not hold ODM Party to account for the massive destruction of the UDA offices in Kisumu. The registrar of political parties must withhold funds of ODM to ensure the property damaged is refunded,” said Ichung’wah.

Malala on his part mentioned that the party will not be cowed by the demonstrators saying next week they will refurbish the office and continue with registration in the Raila stronghold.

“Next week on Tuesday we are going to refurbish our party offices and the registration of our supporters will continue,” Malala stated.

The attack in the office left several items in the office damaged and two vehicles that were in the parking lot being torched.

According to Kisumu UDA chair Eric Osenya the demonstrators stormed the office, held UDA workers hostage and took their computers, laptops, cameras, seats and curtains.

