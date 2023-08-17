Senator Mandago Arraigned in Court After Being Arrested 

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago was on Thursday arraigned before a Nakuru Court over links with the controversial Finland and Canada scholarship scandal.

Mandago was arraigned with two other defendants, Joshua Lelei and Mishack Rono.

The third suspect, Joseph Maritim, according to the DCI, sneaked out of the country after the investigations heightened.

“A fourth suspect, Joseph Maritim, is believed to have sneaked out of the country at the height of the investigation,” DCI said in a statement.

The three are accused of conspiring to steal Ksh.1.1 billion from an Eldoret Kenya Commercial Bank account registered under the Uasin Gishu Education Trust Fund and intended for international university expenses for scholarship students.

Mandago was arrested on Wednesday in Eldoret town by DCI sleuths. He was then taken to the Rift Valley Regional police headquarters before spending a night at Nakuru Central Police Station.

Before the arrest, Senator Mandago had claimed that they had reached an agreement with parents from Uasin Gishu County on the way forward.

“There are rumours all over Eldoret Town that DCI Officers have been looking for me the whole night. As a law-abiding citizen, I am available once summoned. I have met with the leadership of parents and agreed on the way forward as per their press statement issued last evening,” he stated.

President Ruto also weighed in on the matter, saying all those who embezzled the funds will face the law.

“Kuna wazazi walitoa pesa na pesa yao haijulikani iko wapi. Kama kuna mtu alikula hiyo pesa, ajipange kulipa mapema ama ataingia mashakani. Hakuna maneno ya kubembelezana kwa pesa ya mtu yenye aliuza ng’ombe ama shamba. Lazima arudishiwe pesa yake,” said Ruto.