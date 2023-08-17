Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Senator Mandago Arraigned in Court After Being Arrested 

By

Published

20230817 093514

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago was on Thursday arraigned before a Nakuru Court over links with the controversial Finland and Canada scholarship scandal.

Mandago was arraigned with two other defendants, Joshua Lelei and Mishack Rono. 

The third suspect, Joseph Maritim, according to the DCI, sneaked out of the country after the investigations heightened. 

“A fourth suspect, Joseph Maritim, is believed to have sneaked out of the country at the height of the investigation,” DCI said in a statement.

The three are accused of conspiring to steal Ksh.1.1 billion from an Eldoret Kenya Commercial Bank account registered under the Uasin Gishu Education Trust Fund and intended for international university expenses for scholarship students.

Mandago was arrested on Wednesday in Eldoret town by DCI sleuths. He was then taken to the Rift Valley Regional police headquarters before spending a night at Nakuru Central Police Station. 

Before the arrest, Senator Mandago had claimed that they had reached an agreement with parents from Uasin Gishu County on the way forward.

“There are rumours all over Eldoret Town that DCI Officers have been looking for me the whole night. As a law-abiding citizen, I am available once summoned. I have met with the leadership of parents and agreed on the way forward as per their press statement issued last evening,” he stated.

President Ruto also weighed in on the matter, saying all those who embezzled the funds will face the law. 

“Kuna wazazi walitoa pesa na pesa yao haijulikani iko wapi. Kama kuna mtu alikula hiyo pesa, ajipange kulipa mapema ama ataingia mashakani. Hakuna maneno ya kubembelezana kwa pesa ya mtu yenye aliuza ng’ombe ama shamba. Lazima arudishiwe pesa yake,” said Ruto. 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020