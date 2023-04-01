Serial Rapist Who Once Escaped From A Police Station Jailed For 310 Years

An Eldoret court has given a 310-year prison sentence to a 29-year-old serial rapist named Humphrey Shilisia, who was found guilty on one count of rape and four counts of robbery with violence.

Shilisia committed his crimes by breaking into the homes of his victims during the night, stealing from them, and sometimes sexually assaulting them.

The prosecution team, which consisted of Jamlick Muriithi, Miriam Sakari, and Lorna Anguria, presented compelling evidence that led to his conviction.

In August of 2020, Shilisia escaped from Langas Police Station in Eldoret, prompting a nationwide manhunt by the police. After his escape, Kapseret residents protested, alleging that a police officer had helped him flee.

Shilisia was eventually found in Shinyalu, Kakamega County, thanks to a tip-off from the public. As a result of his capture, one police officer from Langas Police Station was arrested.