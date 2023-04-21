Seven bodies exhumed in controversial pastor Mackenzie’s land

The Homicide unit officers have started the process of exhuming bodies in the graves believed to be of followers of a controversial pastor, Paul Mackenzie.

The officers, along with a pathologist, the forensic department, and regular police, have already retrieved seven bodies from more than 32 graves that were found in the area.

The graves are covered with lesos, and bodies were buried in shallow graves. The public and journalists were not allowed at the crime scene, and the officers led the operation.

The exhumation process began in the afternoon, and after two hours of digging, the officers found one body, followed by two bodies buried in one grave.

A Nigerian man, who was looking for his six missing family members, was found at the crime scene. He suspects that his wife, child, and sisters came to the pastor in Shakahola, Malindi.

The locals interviewed thanked the government for conducting the operation to exhume the bodies of Mackenzie’s followers but warned against releasing the pastor.

The human rights activists from Haki Africa and Malindi Social Justice Center witnessed the exhuming process and are happy with the progress made so far by the security agencies.

Victor Kaudo suggested that the government should increase personnel to speed up the exhuming process so that the justice process can begin.