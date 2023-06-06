Shakahola Massacre Death Toll Hits 251

The Shakahola massacre death toll has risen to 251 after nine more bodies were recovered on Tuesday.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha while addressing the media in Kilifi County stated that the number of rescues remains at 95 while those arrested are 35.

Onyacha noted that at least 93 bodies have undergone DNA tests and only 19 bodies have been identified by family members as 613 people reported to be missing.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki earlier stated that the government would extend the search beyond the 800-acre Shakahola forest.

“Investigations have so far established that Mackenzie extended his criminal activities beyond the 800-acre parcel of land at the Shakahola Forest.

“Construction of security roads across the more than 37,000 acres of Chakama Ranch has commenced to facilitate comprehensive, methodical, and scientific investigations and facilitate search and rescue efforts, as well as identification of graves,” he stated.

Kindiki also announced that part of the Shakahola Forest will be converted into a National Memorial site so that Kenyans can remember about the Shakahola massacre.

“The Government will convert it into a national memorial, a place of remembrance so that Kenyans and the world do not forget what happened here,” said Kindiki.

The interior CS went on to say that the government is building a strong case against Pastor Mackenzie and his collaborators over the Shakahola Massacre.

“Our investigations team has assured us that we have a watertight case against Mackenzie and his collaborators who are in custody. We have evidence that is sufficient to prove charges of genocide and crimes against humanity,” he stated.

