Shakahola Massacre Death Toll Rises To 318

The Shakahola massacre death toll has risen to 318 after 15 more bodies were excavated in Shakahola Forest.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha, while addressing the media on Wednesday June 14, stated that the security officials have arrested one follower of controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie.

She however noted that no rescues were made on Wednesday.

The number has been steadily rasing since April 21 when the governemnt started the exhumation exercise at Shakahola Forest. The exhumation exercise is currently in the third phase.

While starvation appears to be the most common cause of death, government autopsies have indicated that some of the deceased, including children, were strangled, beaten, or suffocated.

So far 95 people have been rescued during search and rescue efforts on Pastor Makenzie’s land.

Some survivors were however too frail to walk when they were rescued.19 survivors have been reunited with their family.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki stated last week in Shakahola that the operation will take longer than expected.

He also announced that the governennt is puting together a string case against Pastor Mackenzie and his associates over the Shakahola massacre.

“This is a case like no other, and we can not afford to lose it. This case against Mackenzie must be won, the perpetrators must be convicted,” said Kindiki.

He added, “Our investigations team has assured us that we have a watertight case against Mackenzie and his collaborators who are in custody. We have evidence that is sufficient to prove charges of genocide and crimes against humanity.”

Also Read: CS Kindiki: Shakahola Forest To Be Converted To National Memorial Site