Shame on you! Makau Mutua Attacks 2 MPs Over LGBTQ+ Comments

File image of Makau Mutua.

Azimio spokesperson Professor Makau Mutua has slammed Nyali MP Mohammed Ali and his Likoni counterpart Mishi Mboko after they bashed members of the LGBTQ+ community.

In a statement on Thursday, Makau said that the legislators should protect the rights of all people and not advocate for the destruction of anyone, including sexual minorities.

“What’s this primitive crusade and hate speech against LGBTQIA+ people by MPs including Mboko Mishi and Moha Jicho Pevu? MPs should protect the rights of all people, not advocate for the extermination or destruction of anyone, including sexual minorities. Shame on Neanderthal MPs,” Makau stated. 

Adding that, “Let me state it clearly for legal mutants to understand nowhere does the 2010 Constitution of Kenya prohibit same-sex relationships. A cardinal rule is that the law permits all that which it doesn’t prohibit.  Homophones need to read the Bill of Rights to educate themselves.”

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali had on Tuesday said that the members of the LGBTQ+ community should be jailed.

“Let us not waste time discussing LQBTQ or whatever name they call it. It’s illegal, God doesn’t like it and we should not entertain it. On this one Democracy my foot! Jail them,” he remarked.

Mishi Mboko on the hand on Wednesday said LGBTQ+ members should not be entertained in the country anymore.

Edwin Chiloba biography

Edwin Chiloba

Their comments came after the murder of LGBTQ+ activist and fashionista Edwin Chiloba.

Chiloba was found dead in a metal box in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County.

Police officers investigating the matter are holding five suspects in connection to the murder.

The five were arraigned at the Eldoret Law Courts on Monday, where the prosecution requested the suspects be detained for 21 more days to pave the way for investigations.

Also Read: Boni Khalwale Criticizes US Government over Comments on Edwin Chiloba’s Murder

