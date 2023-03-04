Shock As Children Roast Dog Meat To Beat Hunger In Samburu 

A group of children in Baragoi, Samburu County are on the spot after slaughtering a dog to beat hunger.

The event occurred early this week, according to area Chief Tony Lesokoyo, when three children aged four to eight years butchered a dog, roasted its meat, and ate it.

Lesokoyo stated that after hearing the story, he went to the village of 140 houses and confirmed that three youngsters had eaten dog meat.

“The children were alone at home when they decided to roast and eat a puppy after telling their parents that they were in dire need of food,” said the Chief.

He explained that the children slaughtered the dog and cooked it over an open fire and this is not the first time.

Samburu Deputy County Commissioner Jackson Oloo confirmed the incident but stated that the circumstances behind the dog’s slaughter were uncertain.

He however denied reports that eating dog meat was motivated by hunger.

“I have received the reports and it is said that this was not their first time to eat dog meat.

“We have since established that there are a good number of goats in the said homestead (manyatta). So if they were starving, their parents would have opted to slaughter a goat instead of a dog. So it is not clear,” the commissioner said.

However, he stated that humanitarian food has been delivered to the village to assist those afflicted by the prolonged drought.

The country is currently facing a severe drought especially in Northern parts where several Kenyans are starving.

The US government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) earlier this week announced that it would donate more than $126 million (16 billion) to support Kenya’s drought relief efforts.

