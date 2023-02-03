Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Shock as doctors remove blade inside woman’s womb 

By

Published

nafula blade
nafula blade

Felistah Nafula has been living with abdominal pains for 11 years.

 She sought treatment and took different dosages, believing she had ulcers.

The menace began immediately after she gave birth to her firstborn child through a Caesarian section at the Kitale Hospital.

As time went by, her loving husband, Samuel Mungai, has been at the forefront of getting access to proper medical attention to see his wife live a happy, painfree life.

Speaking to a renowned source, Mungai revealed that the problem made his wife infertile and unable to conceive, something that would almost end their marriage were it not for the love they share.

“I even played a role in seeking medical attention for her. Not in search of a baby, but for her problem that would see her abdomen distend and she would occasionally pass out. I knew she had a problem but I never thought it was related to her inability to conceive,” he said.

After visiting several hospitals for diagnosis, the doctors started to suspect that her problem was bigger than ulcers.

Medical doctor friends close to Mungai advised him to have his wife undergo a series of examinations related to her fertility.

X-rays conducted at a hospital in Thika revealed that she had a strange body of metallic nature in the abdomen.

Several scans showed that she was host to something metallic in her abdomen and she was booked for the theatre at Maragua Level Four hospital in Murang’a County.

After a two-hour procedure on February 2, the doctors presented to her their find — an old surgical blade.

“The blade was found in the abdomen lodged between the uterus and the small intestines,” the doctors stated.

The blade was lying in such a way that “it made Ms Nafula lose the ability to conceive for the time she hosted it in her abdomen,” said Dr Kimende.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019