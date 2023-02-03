Shock as doctors remove blade inside woman’s womb 

Felistah Nafula has been living with abdominal pains for 11 years.

She sought treatment and took different dosages, believing she had ulcers.

The menace began immediately after she gave birth to her firstborn child through a Caesarian section at the Kitale Hospital.

As time went by, her loving husband, Samuel Mungai, has been at the forefront of getting access to proper medical attention to see his wife live a happy, painfree life.

Speaking to a renowned source, Mungai revealed that the problem made his wife infertile and unable to conceive, something that would almost end their marriage were it not for the love they share.

“I even played a role in seeking medical attention for her. Not in search of a baby, but for her problem that would see her abdomen distend and she would occasionally pass out. I knew she had a problem but I never thought it was related to her inability to conceive,” he said.

After visiting several hospitals for diagnosis, the doctors started to suspect that her problem was bigger than ulcers.

Medical doctor friends close to Mungai advised him to have his wife undergo a series of examinations related to her fertility.

X-rays conducted at a hospital in Thika revealed that she had a strange body of metallic nature in the abdomen.

Several scans showed that she was host to something metallic in her abdomen and she was booked for the theatre at Maragua Level Four hospital in Murang’a County.

After a two-hour procedure on February 2, the doctors presented to her their find — an old surgical blade.

“The blade was found in the abdomen lodged between the uterus and the small intestines,” the doctors stated.