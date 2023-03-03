Shocking Incident: Patient Jumps to His Death from the 7th Floor of Kenyatta National Hospital

Police in Nairobi are investigating the death of a patient who is believed to have jumped from the seventh floor of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on Thursday.

The patient, identified as 22-year-old Timothy Kinuthia, was admitted to ward 7B and reportedly jumped from the seventh floor around 1am when other patients were asleep.

Security personnel at the hospital heard a loud bang and found the patient already dead on the ground floor. The seventh and eighth floors of the hospital host patients suffering from communicable diseases such as malaria, HIV/Aids, pneumonia, and tuberculosis (TB).

The hospital has not yet released a statement on the incident or how long the patient had been at the facility. The police have launched an investigation and processed the scene before moving the body to the mortuary.