Shocking Incident: Unknown Culprits Leave Wrapped Faeces at Doorsteps in Gatundu Homes

Residents of Gwa Kimori village in Gatundu North are facing a distressing situation as unknown individuals continue to defecate in their homes.

The perpetrators wrap their feces in polythene bags and leave them at the residents’ doors during the night, causing great alarm and disgust among the community.

The situation has escalated to an even more repugnant level, as one resident discovered that the criminals had dumped their excrement inside her water tank.

This shocking act not only displays a complete lack of humanity but also poses serious health risks to the affected residents.

The villagers suspect that these incidents are acts of defiance by individuals opposed to the construction of an access road in the area.

Despite promises made by the local Member of County Assembly (MCA) to construct a 1.5-kilometer access road, some individuals have refused to remove structures and trees planted along the road corridor.

The anonymous culprits have even rerouted the road by marking their lands with an unidentified white substance, which has caused further anxiety and fear among the community.

Residents are now living in constant fear, as these vile acts have escalated to poisoning water tanks.

Nancy Wambui, a resident, expressed her worries for her safety and the well-being of her family, as the water in her tank turned yellowish after being contaminated.

The affected residents have pleaded for urgent intervention from local authorities, as they fear for their lives and the well-being of their children.

They emphasize the necessity of constructing the road, as it would alleviate their suffering, improve transportation, and enhance the movement of agricultural produce in the area.