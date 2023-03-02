Connect with us

News

Shocking: Man dumps sister-in-law's body at ex-wife's doorstep in bizarre protest

By

Published

law
law

Police in Kakrao, Suna East in Migori County are searching for a middle-aged man who dug up the body of his sister-in-law and left it on the doorstep of his ex-wife’s home on March 1st.

The corpse had been buried 12 years ago on land owned by the suspect. Local authorities report that the suspect had become angry after his former spouse refused to take him back.

The man and his wife separated in 2020, and he had threatened to exhume her sister’s body from his property if she didn’t reconcile with him.

The suspect’s ex-wife, Monica Adhiambo, explained that her sister, a mother of one, had been buried in the man’s compound since Luo customs forbade her burial in her parents’ homestead due to having a child before marriage.

The couple broke up after an extended marital dispute, and Adhiambo moved back in with her parents. The suspect continued to blackmail her to get back together with him, threatening to exhume her sister’s body if she didn’t comply.

When Adhiambo received a call from her parents that a bag containing human remains had been left on her doorstep, she immediately checked and found the remains of her sister.

The suspect had reportedly dumped the contents of the grave in a sack on her doorstep. Adhiambo’s mother, Susan Atieno, stated that they were prepared to bury their daughter’s remains after investigations by the police.

The police have launched a search for the suspect, who is still at large. The exhumed remains were taken to the Migori County Referral Hospital morgue by police.

