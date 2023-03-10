Shocking! Parents beaten up by students after storming school to demand removal of new principal

Connect with us

On Thursday, parents of students at Otok Mixed Secondary School in Kendu Bay, Homa Bay County, stormed the school and beat up the deputy principal, blocking the new principal, Jackton Ogaga, from accessing his office. The parents were demanding that the immediate former principal, Amos Hongo, be reinstated, and they did not want Ogaga to take over.

The incident escalated when students came out of class and began stoning the parents. Some students beat up the parents, who were determined to forcefully remove the new principal. Witnesses said the parents were overwhelmed by the high number of students and fled into neighbouring villages. Some students pursued the parents, and police were forced to intervene to avert more significant violence.

In shocking scenes, two parents who had hidden in the principal’s office were flushed out and caned by the learners. Three people were arrested in connection with the incident, including a senior parents’ association official. The suspects will be charged with inciting parents to forcefully remove a public officer appointed rightfully.

Hostility towards newly appointed school heads is becoming a widespread problem in Homa Bay, Migori, and Kisii counties. At least ten principals are facing hostility from either parents or students who do not want them to report to their new workstations.

