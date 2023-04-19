Shocking twist in Jeff Mwathi’s death investigation: Detectives reveal their findings

Detectives investigating the murder of interior designer Jeff Mwathi have completed their investigations and forwarded the file to the Director of Public Prosecutions for directions.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation reported that a fresh probe was conducted after new evidence from the government Pathologist and Chemist was availed following a repeat autopsy on Mwathi’s body.

The police had initially reported that the 23-year-old designer committed suicide by jumping from the tenth floor of an apartment in Kasarani, Nairobi.

However, his family disputed the report, and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki ordered homicide detectives to take over the case.

After a fresh autopsy was conducted on March 31 at Mwathi’s parents’ home in Likia, Nakuru County, the police sought orders for the exhumation to establish the true cause of death.

The detectives also wanted to determine whether Mwathi was sexually assaulted before being murdered. They have since discounted the suicide theory and believe Mwathi was murdered before his body was thrown off the apartment’s rooftop.

Mugithi musician Lawrence Njuguna, known as DJ Fatxo, who admitted that Jeff was in his house on the day he died, is considered a person of interest. All five people who were at DJ Fatxo’s house when the incident occurred were grilled, including the police officers who handled the case first.

Fatxo, who referred to Jeff as his good friend, has denied any involvement in his death and said he will cooperate with investigators.

He informed the media on March 12 that he reported to the police about Jeff’s disappearance on the morning he died after he left with three ladies but returned hours later without him.

With the file now in the hands of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Kenyans hope justice will be served for Mwathi’s family.