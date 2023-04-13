Connect with us

News

Shocking: University student catches her mother in her boyfriend’s house

By

Published

chaos
chaos

A university student caused a commotion on Thursday when she discovered her mother in her boyfriend’s house. The woman had gone to visit her boyfriend but was shocked to find her mother at his place, leading to a dramatic scene.

According to a neighbor, Saada Hassan, who witnessed the incident, the woman confronted her mother, asking her why she was at her boyfriend’s house. The mother pulled her inside and locked the door to contain the situation.

“We could hear some commotion, with the mother trying to explain herself in low tones,” Hassan recounted to NTV.

The neighbors then heard screams for a while before the house fell silent. The mother left in a hurry, and shortly after, two women entered the house.

“The house was quiet for a moment, then the two girls joined, and shortly after, she was up screaming and cursing again, turning the house upside down and looking for her mother. She was swearing she would kill her,” said Mildred Kweche, another neighbor.

The woman was heard narrating how she had introduced her boyfriend to her mother in 2022, which added to the shock and anger of finding her mother at his place.

The incident left the neighbors in awe, with many expressing surprise and disbelief at the turn of events.

