Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Sifuna Reacts After Khalwale Differed With President Ruto

By

Published

nwhhchsvurcvc2kv505f43fc4e74d2f 2

File image of Raila Odinga and Edwin Sifuna

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has weighed in on Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale’s disagreement with President William Ruto over plans to privatize state corporations. 

In a tweet on Sunday April 2, Sifuna stated that there is truth that they all see despite their political differences. 

The ODM Secretary General went on to add that Senator Khalwale is now a free man.  

“There is an objective truth that we can all see despite our political differences. On every single issue, all of us know what the truth is. At Least on the Privatization Bill Omwami ⁦Boni Khalwale has chosen not just to know the Truth but to speak it. He is free now,” he tweeted. 

Khalwale on Saturday opposed plans to privatize Mumias and Nzoia Sugar companies.

Speaking in Malava, Khalwale asked the government not to let off the sugar companies, noting that they are the hearts of the Luhya community.

He said that the community donated land for the construction of the two companies.

“Mimi kama Kiongozi wa jamii ya waluhya. Babu zetu walipeana 12,500 hectares of Mumias Sugar company na wakapeana 24,500 hectares of the Nzoia sugar company. If you privatise, someone will go away with our ancestral land. Sisi hatuezi unga mkono. We cannot,” he said.

He went on to urge President Ruto to deal with the challenges facing the sugar mills instead of privatizing them.

“This is not out of disrespect for the president and the government. That is the little we have in the economy of the sugar industry,” he said.

The Privatisation Bill which was passed by the Cabinet last month seeks to have all non-profit-making State Corporations privatized.

Also Read: The Government Is Undecided On Who Will Arrest Raila -Edwin Sifuna 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019