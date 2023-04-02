Sifuna Reacts After Khalwale Differed With President Ruto

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has weighed in on Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale’s disagreement with President William Ruto over plans to privatize state corporations.

In a tweet on Sunday April 2, Sifuna stated that there is truth that they all see despite their political differences.

The ODM Secretary General went on to add that Senator Khalwale is now a free man.

“There is an objective truth that we can all see despite our political differences. On every single issue, all of us know what the truth is. At Least on the Privatization Bill Omwami ⁦Boni Khalwale has chosen not just to know the Truth but to speak it. He is free now,” he tweeted.

Khalwale on Saturday opposed plans to privatize Mumias and Nzoia Sugar companies.

Speaking in Malava, Khalwale asked the government not to let off the sugar companies, noting that they are the hearts of the Luhya community.

He said that the community donated land for the construction of the two companies.

“Mimi kama Kiongozi wa jamii ya waluhya. Babu zetu walipeana 12,500 hectares of Mumias Sugar company na wakapeana 24,500 hectares of the Nzoia sugar company. If you privatise, someone will go away with our ancestral land. Sisi hatuezi unga mkono. We cannot,” he said.

He went on to urge President Ruto to deal with the challenges facing the sugar mills instead of privatizing them.

“This is not out of disrespect for the president and the government. That is the little we have in the economy of the sugar industry,” he said.

The Privatisation Bill which was passed by the Cabinet last month seeks to have all non-profit-making State Corporations privatized.

