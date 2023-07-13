Sifuna Reveals Why Police Arrested Oparanya

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has alleged that the police arrested former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya over using a Kakamega County vehicle during the Azimio demos on Wednesday.

Sifuna in a statement via Twitter on Thursday, July 13 said the security agencies have nothing else to charge the Oparanya.

“They have nothing on Oparanya. They are claiming that the car he used during maandamano is property of the County of Kakamega,” Sifuna tweeted.

Azimio in a press briefing at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation earlier announced that the ODM Deputy Party leader has been arrested.

The opposition demanded for his release together with all protestors who were apprehended on Wednesday across the country.

“Among those in police custody is Mavoko MP Patrick Makau and as we speak we have just learnt of the arrest of Oparanya. We demand the immediate and unconditional dropping of all charges against these two for participating in a constitutionally protected action,” Former Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa stated.

Oparanya’s arrested comes a day after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki vowed to ensure organisers and financiers of the Wednesday demonstrations which turned violent were apprehended and prosecuted.

“The government has tonight mobilized all the law enforcement agencies of the State and the institutions of our country’s criminal justice system to conclude investigations urgently and proceed to the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the planning and execution of the crimes committed today, including those who funded or otherwise aided or abetted the offenders,” said Kindiki.

Oparanya was among the Azimio leaders who were leading the anti-government protests in the Western region.

The Azimio coalition has meanwhile announced that the demonstrations will resume on Wednesday next week.