Simba Arati’s Advice To President Ruto On Azimio La Umoja

Kisii Governor Simba Arati has advised President William Ruto not to be sidetracked by the Azimio Coalition’s noises and stay focused on delivering on his commitments to Kenyans.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service in Kisii County, Arati said the opposition will blame President Ruto if he fails to deliver his promises to Kenyans.

“Your Excellency, you are the President. We are making noise to distract you, if you get distracted we’ll blame your regime. It is up to you to see which mechanism you will put in place to bring us together as members of ODM and UDA,” Arati said.

The Azimio governor noted that UDA and ODM can work together to move the country forward.

Arati further stated that politicians should maintain decorum while talking. The Kisii Governor stated that just because politicians belong to opposing parties does not mean they should quarrel.

“It is not about quarreling, it is about complimenting each other as we run the business of managing this country.

The ODM governor however dismissed claims from some Kenya Kwanza leaders that Raila Odinga seeks a handshake agreement with Ruto.

“Nakuomba, kando na kwamba kuna Baba anaongoza maandano na sisi tunafuata yeye, wewe kama kiongozi ita mzee, kaa na yeye. Sisi hatutaki nusu mkate, tunataka uwe na mkate kubwa wewe ukate kila pande ya Kenya,” Arati told Ruto.

He noted that he is determined to work with President William Ruto’s administration to bring development to the county, despite being allied to the opposition Azimio coalition.

Arati also lobbied for an airstrip, renovation of the Nyanturago Stadium and market stalls in Kisii town.

