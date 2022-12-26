Sonko Accuses Politicians of Blocking Him From Helping Baby Sagini

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has claimed that some political forces are blocking him from baby Sagini.

In a statement on his social media pages the former county boss said that despite efforts to help, he has not been able to gain access to the child.

“Despite my efforts to help I have not had access to them due to bad politics being played around by some dirty minded politicians who think I’m in this case for PR and political mileage purposes but that won’t stop me from pursuing the matter” Sonko said in a video posted on his social media pages.

Sonko alleged that Baby Sagini missed two important appointments last week with a Dr Kishor at the Westlands Laser Eye Hospital due to bad politics.

“Last week Baby Sagini missed two important appointments with Dr. Kishor at the Westlands laser eye hospital coz we wanted the baby’s review report to be emailed to China so that we can start the process of flying him there for implant of artificial eyes.” He said.

“Politicizing the issue and denying me access to him and his sister will not stop me from helping.” he added.

Three people in Baby Sagini’s case were on Friday charged with attempted murder in a Kisii court.

According to the charge sheet, they were accused of attempting to kill the minor by gouging out both of his eyes in violation of Penal Code Section 220.

They are suspected of committing the atrocious atrocity on the 13th and 14th of December 2022 in Ikuruma, Marani Sub county, Kisii county.

The three defendants were denied bail and detained in Kisii prisons until their case was heard on January 18 and any further orders were issued.

