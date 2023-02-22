Sonko ‘Begs’ President Ruto For Help in Accessing His Frozen Millions

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has pleaded with President William Ruto to help him access his money which was frozen by the court.

Speaking during the launch of Nairobi Rivers Commission on Wednesday February 22 in Korogocho, Sonko said he is one of the politicians who were victimized by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government for supporting President William Ruto.

“In the former government, the injustice that was committed to you, to our lovely deputy president, to me and others who supported you, people were falsely accused in court,” he said.

“When you took the oath of office, all the injustice ended. Gachagua had his money that was unjustly held released, we have seen cases dropped against some other people,” Sonko added.

Sonko stated that his supporters prayed with him, and that graft cases against him were dropped, despite the fact that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, had filed an appeal.

According to him, the money in his frozen accounts in connection with the graft cases is still in the custody of the courts as a result of the DPP’s appeal.

“Mimi naomba mheshimiwa rais kuwe na usawa Kenya. Mimi niko tayari kufanya kazi na kusaidina na serikali. Ile pesa yangu nyingi Uhuru Kenyatta alishika basi nisaidie hata mimi niregeshewe kama Gachagua niweze kusaidia serikali tusaidie hawa vijana,” Sonko said.

The former County boss’s bank accounts were frozen in 2020 following an order by Justice Luka Kimaru.

Sonko was acquitted from the charges in December 2022 over lack of enough evidence.

The DPP however was dissatisfied with the ruling and appealed the decision.

The funds which are at Equity Bank, Diamond Trust Bank and at Cooperative Bank of Kenya total Ksh 18 million.

