Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Sonko ‘Begs’ President Ruto For Help in Accessing His Frozen Millions

By

Published

Sonko Ruto 1200x759 1

Sonko Ruto

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has pleaded with President William Ruto to help him access his money which was frozen by the court.

Speaking during the launch of Nairobi Rivers Commission on Wednesday February 22 in Korogocho, Sonko said he is one of the politicians who were victimized by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government for supporting President William Ruto. 

“In the former government, the injustice that was committed to you, to our lovely deputy president, to me and others who supported you, people were falsely accused in court,” he said.

“When you took the oath of office, all the injustice ended. Gachagua had his money that was unjustly held released, we have seen cases dropped against some other people,” Sonko added.

Sonko stated that his supporters prayed with him, and that graft cases against him were dropped, despite the fact that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, had filed an appeal.

According to him, the money in his frozen accounts in connection with the graft cases is still in the custody of the courts as a result of the DPP’s appeal.

“Mimi naomba mheshimiwa rais kuwe na usawa Kenya. Mimi niko tayari kufanya kazi na kusaidina na serikali. Ile pesa yangu nyingi Uhuru Kenyatta alishika basi nisaidie hata mimi niregeshewe kama Gachagua niweze kusaidia serikali tusaidie hawa vijana,” Sonko said.

The former County boss’s bank accounts were frozen in 2020 following an order by Justice Luka Kimaru. 

Sonko was acquitted from the charges in December 2022 over lack of enough evidence.

The DPP however was dissatisfied with the ruling and appealed the decision. 

The funds which are at Equity Bank, Diamond Trust Bank and at Cooperative Bank of Kenya total Ksh 18 million. 

Also Read: Sonko Reveals How Some Powerful Politicians Wanted to Assassinate Him Through a Plane Crash

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019