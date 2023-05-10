Sonko Comes To The Aid Of Viral Needy Student With Torn Uniform

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has come to the aid of Siyiape Primary school student who was pictured wrapped in a leso while her teacher sewed her torn school uniform.

Sonko in a statement on Wednesday May 10 announced that he bought a new pair of uniform for the 8-year-old student.

He also stated that he cleared the student’s outstanding school fees and admitted her to boarding school.

“As promised earlier today, I’m happy to report that I contacted the administration of Siyiape Primary School, Narok County, in regards to the pupil who was wearing a torn dress in school.

“This morning, I cleared her school fees arrears and also managed to have her admitted in boarding at the school since she was struggling to walk everyday for 6 kms from school to her grandmother’s home,” said Sonko.

The former county boss further gave the kid pocket money and shopping that will last her until the end of the year.

“I’ve also catered for her pocket money and shopping that will last her until end of this year. My special thanks go to Sammy Ondimu for his quick intervention and also teacher Joyce, who was sewing the pupil’s torn uniform,” he added.

Joyce Malit, who was pictured sewing her school uniform, welcomed Sonko’s kind gesture to the pupil saying the kid will now concentrate in school.

“We are happy with Sonko’s support and we are praying for him to get God’s blessings. We have already admitted the pupil in boarding school and she’s now focused on her future,’’ said Malit after Sonko’s help.

This is not the first time Sonko has come to the rescue of needy students.

In January this year Sonko came to the aid of a 14-year-old Margret Koki who went public to seek financial help for her education.

Sonko helped her join State House Girls High School and cleared her school fees.

