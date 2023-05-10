Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Sonko Comes To The Aid Of Viral Needy Student With Torn Uniform

By

Published

20230510 193020

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has come to the aid of Siyiape Primary school student who was pictured wrapped in a leso while her teacher sewed her torn school uniform.

Sonko in a statement on Wednesday May 10 announced that he bought a new pair of uniform for the 8-year-old student. 

He also stated that he cleared the student’s outstanding school fees and admitted her to boarding school. 

“As promised earlier today, I’m happy to report that I contacted the administration of Siyiape Primary School, Narok County, in regards to the pupil who was wearing a torn dress in school. 

“This morning, I cleared her school fees arrears and also managed to have her admitted in boarding at the school since she was struggling to walk everyday for 6 kms from school to her grandmother’s home,” said Sonko. 

20230510 193024

The former county boss further gave the kid pocket money and shopping that will last her until the end of the year. 

“I’ve also catered for her pocket money and shopping that will last her until end of this year. My special thanks go to Sammy Ondimu for his quick intervention and also teacher Joyce, who was sewing the pupil’s torn uniform,” he added.

20230510 193031

Joyce Malit, who was pictured sewing her school uniform, welcomed Sonko’s kind gesture to the pupil saying the kid will now concentrate in school.

“We are happy with Sonko’s support and we are praying for him to get God’s blessings. We have already admitted the pupil in boarding school and she’s now focused on her future,’’ said Malit after Sonko’s help.

This is not the first time Sonko has come to the rescue of needy students.

In January this year Sonko came to the aid of a 14-year-old Margret Koki who went public to seek financial help for her education.

Sonko helped her join State House Girls High School and cleared her school fees. 

Also Read: Sonko Offers to Pay Bills of All Kenyans Injured in Azimio Protests

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019