Sonko Reveals How ‘Some Powerful Politicians’ Wanted to Assassinate Him Through a Plane Crash

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has alleged that some powerful political figures wanted to assassinate him while in City Hall.

Speaking on Wednesday December 26 in Tharaka Nithi County Sonko claimed that his successor, Ann Kananu saved him from a planned assassination while she was working at Wilson Airport.

He claimed that some senior politicians in the country saw him as a threat after he became the Nairobi governor and plotted to assassinate him through a plane crash.

“The politicians wanted me to die in a plane crash but Kananu saved me a great deal by hiring choppers for me without another person knowing,” he claimed.

According to Sonko Kananu could help him hire a chopper secretly for his movements. The chopper could pick him up at an undisclosed place along Thika Road and take him to wherever he wanted to go.

He stated that as a result of her outstanding assistance, he decided to award Ms Kananu by appointing her as chief officer in charge of Disaster Management and Coordination in May 2018, and after her outstanding performance, he chose her as his deputy.

Sonko claimed former President Uhuru Kenyatta picked Kananu as his successor without realizing they were close friends.

However, Sonko attempted to prevent Kananu from being sworn in as governor, but the Court of Appeal judges found that his case did not reach the threshold for the injunction to be granted.

The court also noted that Sonko did not address the matter of swearing in Ms Kananu in his appeal.

