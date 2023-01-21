Sonko Terms Azimio Rigging Claims as Treason, Reveals his New Job

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has broken silence over the IEBC rigging dossier claims by the Raila-led Azimio la Umoja camp.

Speaking on Friday, January 20 in Machakos County, Sonko urged Azimio politicians to move on and let President Ruto govern the country.

The former county boss termed the IEBC rigging claims as treason and called for leaders behind the statements to be investigated over inciting the public.

“What you are doing amounts to treason, the government is intact. We won’t allow you to incite Kenyans when they are waiting for development, that is returning Kenyans behind,” Sonko said.

Sonko added that his new job will be to protect the President and his government from critics.

“I know that in Ukambani we didn’t give President William Ruto a lot of votes. But, we have a president who doesn’t want to mix leadership with politics,” Sonko said.

“When there was hunger in Ukambani, we witnessed lorries transporting food to Kitui, Makueni and Machakos. So, we have a president who doesn’t discriminate whether we voted for him or not, he is busy implementing development projects. So, I urge you. For now, let’s support the government. We must ensure that the government is stable,” he added.

Sonko further stated that he respects Azimio politicians but advised them to stay away from inciting Kenyans.

“We respect Azimio leaders so much. My uncle Kalonzo Musyoka, we respect you so much. Your name is big in Kenya, keep off from those who are inciting Kenyans. I urge that we get involved in respectful politics, let’s respect President William Ruto,” he asserted.

The Azimio la Umoja camp is on Monday next week expected to hold a rally at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi to give direction over the 2022 election rigging claims.

