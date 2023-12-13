South African Music Legend Zahara Dies at the age of 36

Zahara, a South African singer who rose from a poor rural upbringing to achieve quick stardom with multi-platinum selling records and delivered her own style of wistful Afro-soul in both her native isiXhosa and English, has died.

Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, died on Monday, according to a statement issued on her official website on X, formerly Twitter.

It did not specify the reason of death. Last month, the family stated that Zahara had been admitted to a hospital for an unidentified reason and had requested solitude.

Zahara’s death elicited reactions from all major political parties in South Africa, as well as the South African Parliament, which stated in a statement that “it was difficult to accept the news of Zahara’s passing” at such a young age.

Her record label, Warner Music Africa, also expressed “mourning” over her passing.

“Her lasting memory in our hearts and mind must be her ability to bring comfort and resonate with the struggles of the poorest of the poor,” the radical Economic Freedom Fighters opposition party said in a statement.

Zahara’s debut album “Loliwe” — meaning “The Train” — was certified double platinum and became South Africa’s second-fastest selling album behind Brenda Fassie’s 1997 hit “Memeza.”

Zahara was only 23 when “Loliwe” was released and was immediately compared to Fassie, who also died early at 39.

Zahara received 17 South African music awards, was recognized in Nigeria, and was named to the BBC’s list of the 100 most influential women in the world in 2020. She went on to release four more albums, one of which went triple platinum and one of which went platinum.

Zahara became renowned as South Africa’s “Country Girl,” owing to her origins in the rural Eastern Cape province, but also to the fact that her award-winning music was delivered with a highly effective simplicity, her voice, and an acoustic guitar.