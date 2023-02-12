Split Rocks Jubilee As Kanini Kega Recognises Ruto As President, Vows To Work With Him

EALA Member of Parliament Kanini Kega has reiterated that the Jubilee party will support President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza government.

Kega who joined President Ruto on Sunday during a thanksgiving church service in Nakuru stated that they recognize him as the Head of State.

“By the mere fact that we are here, it shows that we recognise that the fifth president of the Republic of Kenya is none other than William Samoei Ruto. I have come here as the Secretary General of the (Jubilee) party,” he said.

“With 34 members in the National assembly and Senate, we will be walking and working with you from today,” Kega added.

His remarks contradict Raila Odinga’s earlier declaration that the Azimio coalition won’t recognize Ruto as President.

“We as Azimio reject the 2022 election results. We cannot and will not recognise the Kenya Kwanza regime and consider the Kenya Kwanza government illegitimate. We don’t recognise William Ruto as the President of Kenya,” Raila said.

Even as Kega declares himself the party’s Secretary General, former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni maintains that he is the rightful SG and has launched disciplinary proceedings against the MPs who met President Ruto in State House this week.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta who is also the Jubilee party leader has also rubbished Friday’s meeting in Nakuru that expelled his close political allies, Vice Chairman David Murathe and Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni.

“Those who went to State House and later convened an illegal meeting in Nakuru should immediately resign from my party. They did not invest anything in this party and were elected on the basis of my goodwill,” Uhuru Kenyatta says.

Uhuru claims that the organizers of the Nakuru Jubilee meeting lacked the authority to do so because such an event could only be discussed at a properly convened National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

