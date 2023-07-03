Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

SRC Defies President Ruto’s Orders On Salary Increment For Senior State Officials 

By

Published

lyn mengich

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) will go ahead with the proposed salary review on senior government officials despite President William Ruto’s directive. 

The commission, which is constitutionally independent of the Executive, stated that it will continue to take public opinions on the planned review up to July 13 before gazetting the new remuneration structure for State officers later this month and recommending salary adjustments to other public officers.

The commission stated that it has accommodated President Ruto’s remarks like any other public participation opinion. 

“We are in the process of public participation, the President has a role as well in terms of giving the commission his views and his feedback. In that capacity, the President has given us his views so have employing entities,” SRC chairperson Lyn Mengich said.

President Ruto on Friday directed the SRC to freeze wage increases for senior State officers arguing this could widen the pay disparity.

“The state officers, myself, my deputy, ministers, PSs na wale wadosi wengine wa bunge, sisi mambo yetu tungojee. Hiyo mshahara itakwama hapo. I have instructed the SRC to give us international best practice because we need to reduce the gap between all of us who work for the people of Kenya,” said Ruto. 

He however approves salary increment on all civil servants and public servants working in all ranks up to the position below Principal Secretaries.

“Because of the economic times we are living in we have approved that salaries of other civil servants can be adjusted beginning tomorrow so our teachers, policemen, people serving in the military, and people working in government offices we have agreed because of where we are today your salaries will be adjusted by between 7 and 10 percent,” he added. 

Also Read: DP Gachagua Dares CSs to Resign After Ruto Directed SRC To Stop Salary Increment 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019