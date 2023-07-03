SRC Defies President Ruto’s Orders On Salary Increment For Senior State Officials 

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) will go ahead with the proposed salary review on senior government officials despite President William Ruto’s directive.

The commission, which is constitutionally independent of the Executive, stated that it will continue to take public opinions on the planned review up to July 13 before gazetting the new remuneration structure for State officers later this month and recommending salary adjustments to other public officers.

The commission stated that it has accommodated President Ruto’s remarks like any other public participation opinion.

“We are in the process of public participation, the President has a role as well in terms of giving the commission his views and his feedback. In that capacity, the President has given us his views so have employing entities,” SRC chairperson Lyn Mengich said.

President Ruto on Friday directed the SRC to freeze wage increases for senior State officers arguing this could widen the pay disparity.

“The state officers, myself, my deputy, ministers, PSs na wale wadosi wengine wa bunge, sisi mambo yetu tungojee. Hiyo mshahara itakwama hapo. I have instructed the SRC to give us international best practice because we need to reduce the gap between all of us who work for the people of Kenya,” said Ruto.

He however approves salary increment on all civil servants and public servants working in all ranks up to the position below Principal Secretaries.

“Because of the economic times we are living in we have approved that salaries of other civil servants can be adjusted beginning tomorrow so our teachers, policemen, people serving in the military, and people working in government offices we have agreed because of where we are today your salaries will be adjusted by between 7 and 10 percent,” he added.

Also Read: DP Gachagua Dares CSs to Resign After Ruto Directed SRC To Stop Salary Increment