Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Standard Group suspends catering services for employees

By

Published

newsroom ktn ktn news
newsroom ktn ktn news

The ongoing financial crisis at Standard Group, one of Kenya’s leading media companies, has taken a further toll on staff members.

On March 1, employees were informed that the company’s catering services were being temporarily suspended, with a notice explaining that the company was in a “dire situation” with no apparent solution in sight. Workers were advised to make alternative arrangements for their meals until further notice.

The crisis has been ongoing for some time, with salary arrears causing some staff members to resort to sleeping in their offices. Standard Group’s talent hemorrhage has been described as the worst in the company’s history, with an increasing number of journalists leaving for other opportunities.

The portfolio of Standard Group, which includes KTN News, KTN Home, Radio Maisha, Farmers TV, Burudani TV, Spice FM, and Vybez Radio, is still considered a powerful presence in Kenya, but the company’s financial troubles have caused concern.

Standard Group has attempted to invest in digital platforms to reach younger audiences, but the current crisis suggests that the company is struggling to adapt to changing media landscapes.

The future of the company remains uncertain, and there is no clear indication of how it will overcome its financial difficulties.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019