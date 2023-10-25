Standoff in UDA as Cleophas Malala Jostles to Unite the Ruling Party 

The UDA party’s leadership crisis in the Nairobi County Assembly is anticipated to continue after one of the opposing camps stated they will not attend a crisis meeting scheduled for Thursday. On Tuesday, 26 members of the Nairobi County Assembly (MCAs) affiliated with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) announced their intention to skip a meeting convened by Secretary General Cleophas Malala.

In a statement issued by Nairobi County Assembly Deputy Minority Whip Joyce Muthoni, the politicians informed Malala that they would be boycotting the meeting due to what they termed as top party leadership shortchanging them.

“Given that the matter is already under consideration by the political parties dispute tribunal, any such meeting would violate the sub judice rule,” she said in a letter addressed to UDA SG Cleophas Malala.

“It is a fundamental principle that we refrain from discussing ongoing cases outside the proper channels, to ensure fairness and the integrity of the adjudication process.”

The MCAs highlighted Governor Johnson Sakaja as an example, accusing him of hiring Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) members to crucial positions in his administration.

Muthoni stated in the letter that Sakaja’s acts were a flagrant violation of the party’s principles and the constitution.

Malala announced on Monday that the party will host a crisis meeting in the Nairobi County Assembly to resolve leadership squabbles. This came after the party’s leadership was contested by two groups.

Already, the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) has prevented the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) from making leadership changes in the Nairobi County Assembly.

Desma Nungo, the chairperson of the PPDT, issued the orders prohibiting UDA from making any changes until a hearing and determination are completed.

Waithera Chege was named minority leader and was to be deputized by Deonysias Mwangi (Guthurai MCA), according to Malala’s announcement on Monday. MCA Umoja One As Minority whip, Mark Mugambi was to be succeeded by Nominated MCA Joyce Muthoni.

