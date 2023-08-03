State Blocks WordCoin Officials From Leaving Kenya

The Kenyan government has barred all individuals linked to WorldCoin activities from leaving the country-pending conclusion of investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki in a statement on Thursday, August 3 said the Immigration State Department has been given the directive and will only allow the officials to leave after they are cleared by the DCI.

“As a precautionary measure, the Immigration authorities have been directed to ensure that no persons whether Kenyan or foreign nationals associated with this entity leaves Kenya without the clearance of the Director of Criminal Investigations who is in charge of the ongoing investigations,” read the statement in part.

Kindiki noted that the DCI sleuths have grilled two Kenyans in connection to the tech company operations.

The Interior CS said preliminary investigations indicate that Worldcoin procured the services of a company in Kenya called Sense Marketing to run the registration exercise which has since been suspended.

“The aforesaid entity is not registered as a legal entity in Kenya. Preliminary investigations reveal that the entity has hired a company in Kenya called Sense Marketing to do the data capture for them in the country,” Kindki noted.

He further mentioned that the investigations will extend beyond borders to cover any persons of interest who may be outside the country in accordance with relevant international procedures and protocols on Mutual Legal Assistance and the exercise of extra-territorial jurisdiction.

Kindiki’s statement comes after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula directed him submit a preliminary report on measures undertaken by the government to safeguard the data for Kenyans. The Interior CS on Wednesday suspended WorldCoin activities in the country to allow investigations.

