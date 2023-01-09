State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed Promoted in Ruto’s Latest Executive Order

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed has been promoted in the latest reorganization of the Ruto government.

President Ruto through an executive order issued on Monday January 9 split the office of State House spokesperson with that of the Head of Presidential Communication Service (PSC) occupied by David Mugonyi.

According to the previous Executive Order, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed was appointed as the deputy to David Mugonyi, the Head of Presidential Communication Service.

However, the new executive order means that the Executive office of the State House spokesperson will be separate from that of the Presidential Communication Secretary, streamlining and eliminating bureaucracy in State House communication.

The State House Spokesperson will direct a team of communicators and researchers, as well as serve as a liaison with other branches of government.

In other changes, President William Ruto appointed David Nzioka as the State House Digital and Innovations Secretary, a position that was previously held by Dennis Itumbi during the previous regime.

The digital strategist took to his social media accounts to congratulate Nzioka for the appointment.

“Congratulations to the new State House Digital and Innovations boss. A few years ago we were kicked out. Today you return as The Secretary Digital. Well done. I wish you well as you serve bro. Thank you Mr. President,” Itumbi tweeted.

President Ruto had earlier reorganized his government and assigned his deputy Rigathi Gachagua to take charge of the coffee sector reforms in the country and also head the Nairobi River Commission.

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi was assigned to assist the President and the Deputy President in the coordination and supervision of Government Ministries and State Departments.

The Head of state also transferred the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) from the Ministry of Interior to the Ministry of Transport.

