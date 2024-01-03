Stop Threatening The Judiciary – Miguna Warns Ruto 

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has warned President William Ruto against going after the Judiciary.

In a statement on Wednesday January 3, Miguna asked Ruto to ignore his handlers urging him to use his power to deal with corrupt judicial officers.

The vocal lawyer noted that corrupt judges can only be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“Yes, there is corruption in every sector of the Kenyan society, including at State House where you reside and work.

“These need to be dealt with in accordance with the law. Not through threats or extrajudicial means.Don’t listen to sycophants urging you to wield the sword. Those are autocratic enemies of the people,” Miguna stated.

He also advised the Head of State to use lawful mechanisms to bring structural transformation to the society.

“We have a plethora of strategies and tactics of wrestling grand corruption in Kenya. But autocratic means are not among them. Avoid autocracy and those urging you to make the wrong turn,” Miguna added.

Miguna further mentioned there are patriotic Kenyans prepared and ready to sacrifice their lives in defense of the constitution, Democracy and the Rule of Law.

President Ruto on Tuesday raised concern over the abuse of the Judiciary by individuals to sabotage Government programmes.

He said some elements have taken captive some judicial officers to frustrate Government efforts in taming the theft of public resources.

Ruto pointed out that it was unreasonable for a few people to have their way at the expense of the public.

“Our Judiciary, we respect you but judicial impunity by corrupt judicial officers must stop in Kenya. We will stop it, whatever it takes. The judiciary must submit itself to the constitution and to the people of Kenya,” said Ruto

He added, “We will protect the independence of the Judiciary. But we will not allow selfish individuals to take it captive.”

