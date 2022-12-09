The Cherera Four IEBC Commissioners to be Probed Individually

Justice Aggrey Muchelule who is the chairperson of the tribunal investigating four suspended IEBC commissioners has stated that the proceed with its mandate despite the resignation of three of the four targeted commissioners.

Speaking on Friday, December 9 during the tribunal’s status conference at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Headquarters in Nairobi, Muchelule said that Juliana Cherera, Irene Masit, Francis Wanderi and Justus Nyang’aya will be investigated individually.

He argued that the commissioners took the oath of office individually, and should therefore face the tribunal in their respective capacities.

“The first witness will testify against the suspended commissioners on December 20, 2022 at 9am,” said Muchelule.

The chairperson stated that he has asked the tribunal’s lead counsel, Peter Munge Murage, to serve the evidence on the accused commissioners by the end of business on Monday, December 12, ahead of the December 20 hearing.

He stated also that the tribunal will continue its work despite their being a petition filed by Irene Masit to prevent the tribunal from investigating the four commissioners.

Masit who is the only Commissioner yet to resign had alleged through her lawyer Donald Kipkorir that she was being coerced to quit or face unspecified consequences.

“Irene Masit has given me firm instructions to quash her unconstitutional impeachment proceedings. We have already filed a Constitutional Petition in High Court, Nairobi. Any reports that she has resigned are the work of political brokers and idlers,” Masit’s lawyer Donald Kipkorir stated.

The four commissioners are being accused of gross misconduct and violation of the Constitution by attempting to change the will of the Kenyan people.

The group had claimed that IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati rigged the August 9, 2022 presidential election results in favor of President William Ruto, effectively disenfranchising Ruto’s main rival Raila Odinga.

