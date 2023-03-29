The Government Is Undecided On Who Will Arrest Raila – Edwin Sifuna 

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna now claims that the Kenya Kwanza government is undecided on who should arrest Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Wednesday March 29 during an interview with Spice FM, the ODM secretary general stated that senior government officials and police officers are in agreement that Raila should be arrested.

“The leadership of Kenya Kwanza is in agreement that Baba needs to be arrested, and the police are in agreement that Baba needs to be arrested.

“Their minions are in agreement that Baba needs to be arrested. However, where they are stuck is the person who will make the arrest” said Sifuna.

His allegations come days after Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua warned the state against moving to arrest the former Prime Minister.

“I want you to understand that they want to arrest Baba. If they lay a hand on him, they lay a hand on Kenya,” Karua said.

Sifuna at the same time revealed that he has been summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) alongside former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

“I have been summoned to the DCI. Though they have not sent me a written summon. I just heard it from Danstan Omari who is the coalition lawyer and they said they want me and Oparanya to appear before them. We don’t know for what,” he said.

“I was being told that the rumour is that they think the sufuria I was carrying in Kibra, I stole from a mama mboga. Let them go and tell me what I did,” he added.

Sifuna called on the government to arrest Raila if they have a problem with him instead of going after junior Azimio leaders.

