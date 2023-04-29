Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

The Government Must Close Churches Run By Demented Pastors – Ahmednassir

By

Published

cpulgbwfsz7dknu85f2d21cb2ba2b

File image of Ahmednassir Abdulahi

Senior Council Ahmednassir Abdullahi has urged the Kenya Kwanza government to deal ruthlessly with rogue preachers and close down their churches.

Ahmednassir in a Tweet on Friday, April 26 said the government should apply the same pressure it has previously used against Muslim imams who were found advancing radical teachings.

“Historically, successive Kenyan governments have closed mosques run by radical Muslim Imam, jailed many and killed very many Imams in broad daylight,” said Ahmednassir.

The city lawyer said that extrajudicial killing of the rogue pastors is uncalled for but those found culpable should face the law.

“I’m not advocating for extrajudicial killings of evangelical pastors but Kenya must close churches run by demented pastors,” he added.

His remarks come after Interior CS Kithure Kindiki warned that the government will not tolerate any religious leader hiding behind the church to harm Kenyans.

“The government will not release its foot from the gas pedal…It doesn’t matter who you know here in Kenya or even in the spiritual realm, we will come for you, heavy and hard,” Kindiki said in Kilifi.

“It doesn’t matter who you know here in Kenya or even in the spiritual realm, we will come for you, heavy and hard,” he added.

The Interior CS assured Kenyans that the government will deal with cultism in a similar manner it deals with terrorists.

“I also want to assure the nation that the same way we have defeated armed terrorists, we will also defeat these terrorists who are hiding behind scriptures and purporting that we will fear them because they are quoting God,” Kindiki stated.

As of Friday over 11o bodies have been exhumed from the 800-acre land in Shakahola, Kilifi County.

Also Read: Interior CS Kindiki Transfers All Senior Kilifi Police Officers Over Shakahola Massacre

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019