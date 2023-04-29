The Government Must Close Churches Run By Demented Pastors – Ahmednassir

Senior Council Ahmednassir Abdullahi has urged the Kenya Kwanza government to deal ruthlessly with rogue preachers and close down their churches.

Ahmednassir in a Tweet on Friday, April 26 said the government should apply the same pressure it has previously used against Muslim imams who were found advancing radical teachings.

“Historically, successive Kenyan governments have closed mosques run by radical Muslim Imam, jailed many and killed very many Imams in broad daylight,” said Ahmednassir.

The city lawyer said that extrajudicial killing of the rogue pastors is uncalled for but those found culpable should face the law.

“I’m not advocating for extrajudicial killings of evangelical pastors but Kenya must close churches run by demented pastors,” he added.

His remarks come after Interior CS Kithure Kindiki warned that the government will not tolerate any religious leader hiding behind the church to harm Kenyans.

“The government will not release its foot from the gas pedal…It doesn’t matter who you know here in Kenya or even in the spiritual realm, we will come for you, heavy and hard,” Kindiki said in Kilifi.

The Interior CS assured Kenyans that the government will deal with cultism in a similar manner it deals with terrorists.

“I also want to assure the nation that the same way we have defeated armed terrorists, we will also defeat these terrorists who are hiding behind scriptures and purporting that we will fear them because they are quoting God,” Kindiki stated.

As of Friday over 11o bodies have been exhumed from the 800-acre land in Shakahola, Kilifi County.

