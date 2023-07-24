The Government Wanted To Plant Guns and Drugs At My Sons Home – Uhuru Kenyatta

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has claimed that the government wanted to plant guns and drugs on his son Jomo Kenyatta’s home in Karen.

Speaking during an interview with news editors on Monday, the former President stated that the issues has been surrounded by a lot of propaganda in a plot to divert the attention from what was happening.

“This gun issue is surrounded by lots of propaganda to divert attention from what has been happening. I believe they wanted to plant drugs and guns in my son’s compound,” said Uhuru.

The former Gatundu South MP also dismissed allegations that his sons have illegal guns saying they have licensed firearms which are meant to protect them and their families after the government withdrew their security.

“My Son Jomo applied for three guns for his family’s protection which are also vital in the operations at our farm, with the open safari camps in Narok County, ”Uhuru stated.

“My younger son has interest in guns and its because of his hobby of shooting of birds in Mwea irrigation scheme to scare them away. They are for animals and he applies after I was out of office.”

Uhuru further revealed that he requested the Kenya Kwanza administration to extend his children’s security for a year to give them time to adjust to the new life but the plea was rejected.

“I know there is no provision in law to extend the security of my children despite my request. I, therefore, encouraged them to apply and they followed due process,” he said.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki on Friday confirmed the police raid in Uhuru sons’s home saying that the officers were in search of crude weapons that are alleged to have been used in the recent Azimio protests.

“Today (Friday last week) afternoon, an operation has been going on targeting three homesteads within the Karen area where a total of 23 firearms, some of which are suspected to have been used in illegal activities are kept.

