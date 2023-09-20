The High Cost of Living is Not a Kenyan Problem, it is Global – UDA MP

Dagoretti South Member of Parliament John Kiarie has stated that the country’s economic difficulties are not restricted to Kenya but extend to the rest of the world.

Speaking in Mombasa, the lawmaker, who is presently serving his second term, said that the situation is worse in other nations, where purchases are restricted.

“Tukubaliane kwanza kuwa gharama ya maisha iko juu na iko juu zaidi… lakini si jambo la kenya tu ata ukiangalia nchi zingine ziko juu,” Kiare said.

The MP also remarked that climate change and the Russia-Ukraine war had a direct impact on Kenya’s high cost of living.

He did, however, mention that the Kenya Kwanza government was working on solutions to the issue at hand.

“Work is in progress and you cannot just wake up and reduce the cost of living. The government is working on reducing the cost of living,” Kiarie added.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) over the weekend announced new fuel prices, a hike that definitely did not sit well with a majority of Kenyans.

For the first time in history, fuel prices rose by as high as 20 Kenya shillings per liter with the big jump expected to have a ripple effect.

Super petrol increased by 16.96 shillings, Diesel increased by 21.32 shillings, and Kerosene increased by 33.13 shillings per liter.

This rise was occasioned by the Government which in its own wisdom found it fit to do away with subsidies arguing that it would allow market forces to dictate the costs in the country.

The Matatu Owners Association has already increased fares for Matatu’s plying different routes depending on the distance to be covered.

