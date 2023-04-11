Connect with us

The Kenya Kwanza Government is Extremely Wasteful in Spending – David Ndii

File image of David Ndii

President William Ruto’s Economic Council chairperson David Ndii has claimed that the Kenya Kwanza government is extremely wasteful in spending money.

Speaking on Monday during an interview with Citizen TV, Ndii revealed that there is no single day he is not irritated by how money is spent. 

“Government is extremely wasteful, there is not a single day that I am not exasperated by not just how wasteful it is but by how deliberate it is and how unbothered people are. Every government is wasteful,” Ndii revealed.

He went on to say that independent institutions in the country are unable to solve the crisis. 

“The independent institutions (Auditor General, Controller of budget, Investigative bodies) in the country are totally helpless and are unable to solve the current situation of wastage,” said Ndii.

Ndii opined that  the government needs to put more processes in place to get better value for money. He mentioned that procurement automation could help the government save money.

“We need to strengthen the Auditor General’s office so that it does a lot of value for money audit. For as far as I can remember, the IFMIS process has been on the cards for about 10 years, somehow, it never happened,” said Ndii. 

Concerning the debt issue, Ndii disputed rumors that the country was bankrupt. He dismissed requests for Kenyan debt restructuring, claiming that Ruto’s administration is able to clear all outstanding bills.

“We are not insolvent. Our debt is actually payable,” he insisted.

Ndii also assured civil servants that their salaries would be cleared in the coming days. 

“Payroll for civil servants will be cleared next week. We are still being able to raise money. Next week we have 200 million dollars coming in from a syndicated loan. It is not a crisis,” he noted.


