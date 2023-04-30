Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

The Man Behind the Wheels: Meet the Visionary Owner of Mbukinya Buses.

By

Published

Mbukinyaa
Mbukinyaa

For nearly four decades, Mbukinya has been a reliable and affordable transport option for Kenyans. The company has played a significant role in providing passenger and parcel services to major routes and over long distances in the country.

Founded by Paul Mburu Muthumbi, the company has grown to become one of the oldest and most respected transport service providers in Kenya.

Muthumbi was born and raised in Limuru, where he developed a passion for the transport sector. Despite the skepticism of his peers, Muthumbi was determined to prove them wrong and ventured into small business after his secondary school studies.

He saved up for 11 years to purchase his first bus, a second-hand vehicle, and started operating it between Limuru and Nairobi.

Over the years, Muthumbi’s business grew, and he acquired more buses to explore long-distance routes, including Kisumu and Kakamega. By the 1980s, he had 48 buses, making him one of the biggest transport operators in Kenya.

However, he had to downsize in the 1990s due to expensive insurance premiums. He later increased the fleet to 39 after acquiring 21 Hino buses from Toyota Kenya in 2014.

Today, Mbukinya is run by Muthumbi’s children, who primarily operate the Western Kenya to Nairobi, Nyanza to Nairobi, and Nairobi to Mombasa routes. The company has maintained relatively affordable charges and kept them competitive in the sector.

However, the company has not been without challenges. In 2019, Mbukinya faced a crisis after 41 Toyota Hino buses it had acquired from Toyota developed severe problems before their warranties expired.

The company returned the buses to Toyota, who assumed ownership of the buses and repaired them. Muthumbi allegedly received Sh. 60 million for the buses, though he maintained that he had incurred losses in billions.

Despite the challenges, Mbukinya has remained a critical player in Kenya’s transport sector.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019